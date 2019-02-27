To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Daily Sun published a letter by Ruth Larson filled with bias and vitriol. What follows is my answer:
I was a member of 2013-2014 Belknap delegation which simultaneously fought the then commissioners' plan for a $43 million jail and sole discretion over the county budget. When a judge ruled that the delegation did have the line item authority specified by law and the very expensive proposed new jail was defeated, I felt that the county would proceed in a more conservative and less contentious manner.
When a member of the delegation, I supported the effort of Larson to become a Gunstock commissioner and indeed had been the source of the knowledge that an opening existed. More seasoned leaders than I warned me against this course but with my support Larson was elected.
Hunter Taylor attended many delegation meetings and advocated for a lean budget, for line item authority for the delegation and against the proposed jail.
For the 2015-2016 biennium, I had been elected commissioner for district two. Clem Nedeau, who served with commissioners Philpot and Thomas, resigned unexpectedly. Taylor, again with my support, was voted by the delegation to replace Nedeau.
There were two early warnings of the character of Larson and Taylor: Larson's comment that she hoped these actions would not cost them a friendship and Taylor's that when you have power you have to use it.
I found out shortly after he was sworn in, Taylor's use of power would include reversal of position on many key points and, in union with David DeVoy, successful attempts to slime me at every opportunity. This was so even if the opportunities for damage to me were made up out of thin air. Two to one vote by the commission says it all.
Many people, verbally and in writing, saw through this and supported me; many still do. Larson can write whatever she wishes. She is a person of low character. Taylor has the power after which he lusted. The self described money gatherer for Senator Bob Menendez has fooled some of the people but remains a person of low character.
Dick Burchell
Gilmanton Iron Works
