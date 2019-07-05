To The Daily Sun,
Thank you to The Daily Sun for publishing an article on Sharia on June 29. However, the June 10 date of the Act for American march was in 2017, not this year.
The article by Asma Afsaruddin explained Sharia as pertains to Muslims only, as she says, not infidels, who are all those not Muslim. Infidels, or Kafirs, are to be shunned or in Western countries, tolerated until Sharia overrides our Constitution. Then we become second rate citizens if we choose not to espouse Islam.
Islam is not just a religion, but an entire way of life. It would be worth your time to read more about it. Most Muslims in America are peaceful and just want their freedom to practice Islam. But they are irrelevant because there is the radical side that wants to make the whole world Muslim. Those are the ones that we want stopped. They will not be kind to kafirs or westernized Muslims either, and they are infiltrating our society subtly.
There are two parts in the Koran, the Mecca side which Asma explained, and the Medina side used by the radicals. Islam is very diverse, practiced according to whoever is the imam of the mosque. There is no overall control of the practice of Islam.
To learn more about Islam in the West and in America, the Concerned Citizen's Group of this area, give video presentations every month in Gilford. They are not anti-Muslim, they are warning us about the radicals. You can contact them at concitgroup@gmail.com.
Peggy Graham
Sanbornton
