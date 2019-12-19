There has been no improvement in postal delivery Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To The Daily Sun,Yep, here we go again. I’m awaiting a package delivery, tracking said it was delivered to my mailbox on Monday. Here it is Thursday and no package in sight. I see no improvement from our local post office.Thomas Phillips Glford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Package Delivery Thomas Phillips Improvement Post Commerce Mailbox Local Post Office Await Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition ↓ Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition! ↓ Daily News Sign Up! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily eReader Subscribers Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sign up to receive occasional emails regarding local events, promotions and special offers. * indicates required Email Address * Question of the Week In what ways have you seen Christmas - and the holiday season in general - change over the years? Click here to answer Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNASWA ordered to pay $124,999 in back wages and penaltiesTwo indicted after cops drive by house and smell pot in the airCity beams this Christmas thanks to one man’s handiworkFacebook post leads to recovery of stolen truckTwo arrested for ongoing drug salesCity didn’t disclose real estate purchasesDowntown Antique Center to close for winterJason W. Sorrell, 40Judith Greenwood Dion, 74Vape shop robber gets suspended sentence Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
