To The Daily Sun,
I write in emphatic agreement with Rabbi Robin Nafshi’s letter in the 4/23 edition of your paper: Antisemitism is never far beneath the surface as a readily available scapegoat for ignorant, bigoted people. The “Sun” editor/s should know better than to give free space to this brainless, evil phenomenon.
But the “Sun’s” larger problem is that it washes its hands of editorial responsibility generally: It prints entire letters of outrageous length, prejudice, and ignorance — evidently because of some misguided notion of “free speech” — utterly neglecting serious journalism’s principles of editorial oversight, word-economy, discretion and good taste.
The “Sun” should be ashamed that Rabbi Nafshi HAD to write her letter — but she certainly did, and I applaud her doing so.
Richard Davis
Thornton
