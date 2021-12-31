To The Daily Sun,
We are the family that experienced the house fire on Spruce Street on Dec. 21, and we wish to give our most heartfelt thanks to the community at large for the incredible show of support we have received.
Being enveloped in the love, kindness, and generosity you have shown has immeasurably softened the ground upon which we landed. The constant warmth of gratitude that we each feel daily has guided our hearts away from sadness and toward joy — and that is a priceless gift.
Maya Angelou once said "people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." While it is unlikely that any of us will ever forget all that you have done for us in this time of need, it is absolutely certain that we will never forget the feeling of protection that this community has given us. The selflessness that we have witnessed — from our family and friends, to acquaintances and absolute strangers — has been powerful and humbling.
To quote another strong woman, Anna Skates, "Resilience doesn't come from difficulty. It comes from being cared for during difficulty." Being surrounded through a difficult time is a blessing, and we count it high among the many blessings we acknowledge daily. We can never properly thank you all, but we are eager to begin paying it forward.
With endless love and gratitude,
David Jorgensen, Erika & Elias Gray
Laconia
