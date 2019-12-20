To The Daily Sun,
Well, the BIG PIG with lipstick is in full public view now. That would be The FBI Abbott & Costello, who’s on first base, skit report from Mike Horowitz. Nixon’s “Watergate plumbers” were more professional bunglers.
Just so it’s clear. I am talking about the OBAMA-era FBI and CIA. Some of those Elliot Ness chaps are going to jail. They ought to get the guillotine. What happened, and the horror of that will become classic, college teaching, textbook material. It’s far worse than if Trump had actually colluded with the Russians.
The FBI did collude, lie, and give false information, both verbal and written, with one purpose in mind. That was to keep the rival political party’s most popular presidential candidate from winning the presidency by whatever means people up and down the Obama administration could pull off. Whatever might work would be approved, including deceiving the FISA court, established to protect every American from being SPIED on by its own government.
What the hell is it that you might not understand in terms of the gravity of what happened during Obama’s administration where the full powers of government were used to harm the competing political party?
Who doesn’t think Obama, the most-educated man to ever hold the presidency, was IN THE DARK on all this? If you think that, then he mustn’t have been the genius the Democratic party yelled he was for years. The rot of his administration is coming to full STINK now. The likelihood Barack Obama was unaware of efforts by people in HIS government to keep Trump from winning are exactly ZERO, Mr. and Mrs. voter. Worse, you all know it. Worse than that, you don’t have the courage to admit it.
Even “tricky Dickey” had far more courage and honor in him. He knew when the jig was up. Government, at its highest levels of power, colluded in ways we are just now discovering, with much more to come. How government under Barack Obama was allowed to be used and ABUSED to reach an end that Obama and his nominee, Hillary Clinton, wanted is HIGH TREASON.
No hidden whistleblower needed on this job. That included spending a million dollars to buy fake dossier from a double-talker, triple-dealer spy the FBI then peddled repeatedly to harm Trump and others, none less than Carter Page (his reputation is ruined). This will be seen as the biggest political scandal in American history. As unappealing as Trump can be at times, he is the VICTIM in what was a very hidden, cold, calculating, and elaborate plot by Democrats, including Obama and Hillary, to keep him from reaching the White House. Remember, we have Hillary red-handed with her name on the check paying for it.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
