To The Daily Sun,
This letter is to call out Mr. Robert Miller of Alton for his crafty lie — or inability to quote accurately. In his Feb. 27 letter, Miller misquotes Mr. Don Ewing of Meredith from his Feb. 20 letter. Miller’s quote is, “Every day an average of five people (DHS members) are killed by illegal aliens in our country.” Ewing’s Feb. 20 letter actually reads: “… (DHS numbers)…,” not “DHS members.”
Miller’s misquote significantly changes the meaning of Ewing’s quoted statement. And, it changes the meaning to support Miller’s stated views on the subject. So, Mr. Miller, is it a crafty lie or simply a misquote (rhetorical question)? Readers can judge for themselves.
Peter Conant
Plymouth
(2) comments
Simply a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Take a desired outcome, slice and dice the evidence, and mold to fit. Commonly known as 'Dazzle with BS'
Yawning!!!!
