The Bolduc Park Association wishes to thank all the sponsors of our recent 26th Annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament. The tournament benefits the non-profit, all-volunteer-staffed Bolduc Park, which offers a 9-hole golf course, disc golf and a cross-country ski center, all located at 282 Gilford Avenue on the Gilford/Laconia town line. The facility is open to the general public and youth and school groups seven days a week for a modest donation.
We gratefully wish to acknowledge our major sponsors, Bank of New Hampshire and Meredith Village Savings Bank and tournament sponsor, Franklin Savings Bank. Thanks go out to the Pepsi company for its generous contributions. Hole sponsors included All Brite Cleaning and Restoration; Clear Choice Urgent Care; Frank Webb Home, Bath, Kitchen and Lighting; Fratellos Restaurant; Matt Guyer; Holbrook Insurance Center; J.G. Realty; Kitchen Encounters; Laconia Country Club; Patrick's Pub; Pheasant Ridge Country Club; Piche's Print Shop; Piche's Ski and Sports Shop; Mark Woglam; and 3M Company.
Engraving, Awards and Gifts in Laconia made it possible to give handsome awards to tournament's winners. Thanks to all of the above individuals and businesses in the Lakes Region, Bolduc Park will continue in it's efforts to provide outdoor recreation opportunities to the residents of the Lakes Region. New volunteers are always welcome to join the grounds crew and club house volunteers. Call Bob at 397-4208 or stop by the clubhouse to learn more about the benefits of volunteering at Bolduc Park.
Gail Malone
The Bolduc Park Association
Laconia
