To The Daily Sun,
In the holiday spirit of joy and generosity, we, the Belmont Elementary Support Team (B.E.S.T.) PTO, would like to extend our deepest gratitude and warmest wishes to our surrounding community. Most especially, our overflowing thanks to our generous sponsors and selfless volunteers who have joyfully given their time and resources in support of our local school. Your involvement and attention are the key components that help us to serve our BES community with such success. Please know how so very appreciated you are and how much we value you!
With gratefulness, following are the businesses we would like to acknowledge for their generous donations in support of BES Fall Family Festival: 405 Pub & Grill; Art Escape; Belmont Baseball Organization (BBO); Belmont Bogie Busters; Belmont Parks & Rec; Book Warehouse; Brookside Pizza II; Dewey’s; Five Guys; Funspot; Gunstock; Hannaford Supermarket; Hans Family Apple Crisp; Happy Cow Ice Cream Shop; Home Depot; Irwin Automotive Group; Lake View Golf Course; Lakes Region Girls Softball (LRGS); Lakes Region Gymnastics Academy; Lowes; Meadow Farms Fundraising; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory-Santa’s Village; Smitty’s Cinema; Soda Shoppe; South End Pizza & Seafood; Starbucks; Target; The Escape Room Experience; The Palace Theatre; Tilt’n Diner; Valvoline.
We would also like to thank so many individuals who volunteered for the BES Fall Family Festival as well! If we accidentally missed adding your name, please know how truly grateful we are to you, as well, for everything you’ve done!
Abby Gilbert; Ace McCant; Addison Lemien; Adeline Takantjas; Amanda McKim; Amaya Arsenault; Amber Lemien; Amy Duymazlar; Annette Blake & NJHS; Ariana Arsenault; Beckett Gilbert; Beckie Morse; Becky Cullen; Ben Hill; Bernadette Rowley; Braydon Lemay; Brennen Geoffrey; Brook Murphy; Brook Varnum; Carl Gillies; Charlotte Ekberg; Chelsea Borden; Chris Arsenault; Christine Comoglio; Connor Brunelle; Courtney Lemien; Crystal Reeves; Dana Taggart; Dale Robinson; David Sherborne; Dave Marden; Dawn Brizard; Ella Stevens; Emerson Duymazlar; Eric McKim; Erin Miller; Evan Lemay; Grace Donohue; Hailey Brown; Hayley Piatti; Iyana Heinemann; Jen Pembroke; Jena Flack; Jennie Padovan; Jessica Stone; Jordan Brown; Kathryn Walker; Katie Murphy; Katie Van Cura; Katrina Threlfall; Katy Hans; Kayly Morris; Kristin Raymond; Krystal Binder; Kyle Griffin; Laura Mitchell; Laurie Ekberg; Levent Duymazlar; Lilliah Earle; Linda Brown; Lucille Boisselle; Lucy McCant; Lyla McSheffrey; Michelle Youtsey; Mike Comire; Morgan Flack; Neala Murphy; Nicholas Robinson; Nick Hans; Nicole Sherborne; Noah Cullen; Olivia McGonal; Patrick Donohue; Peter Stone; Punargeet Kaur; Ricci McCant; Sara Arsenault; Sarah Burgess; Sheila King & BES Student Council; Talia Watson; Tammy Stevens; Teagan McKim; Teresa Gamanche; Tony Reeves; Trisha Geoffrey; Victoria Lamontage; and Wednesday McCant.
Nicole Sherborne
Belmont
