To The Daily Sun,
My family and I would like to thank all the responsible homeowners who keep their properties neat and orderly. We are also very glad that "poor man" is not our next door neighbor. Let's all make our homes look like that and see how we do with property values in five years. It won't be pretty.
One more thing, anybody else want to elect a leader rather than a controlled follower? Run General run! I'd follow you anywhere!
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.