To The Daily Sun,
I wish to thank everyone who came out to join the Give Back Divas at our monthly Charity Vendor Bingo. We raised $251 and four boxes of donated nonperishable food items for Community Action Food Pantry.
Lynn, who represented the CAP Food Pantry, gave a talk on how much this time of year all food pantries are in need of food and money donations. Monies go toward purchasing the perishable items such as bread, fruits, and vegetables.
Thank you also to our vendors, Scentscy, Tupperware, Avon, 31 Bags, Parparazzi, Younique, Mary Kay, Athena, and Photos by Marge, for battling the freezing temps to pull this off.
We have Charity Vendor Bingo every second Tuesday of the month; Dec. 10 is the next one, at the VFW, Court Street, Laconia.
Thank you again.
Darlene Vachon
Give Back Divas
Gilford
