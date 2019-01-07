To The Daily Sun,
I have to admit that I have marked this date on my calendar for agreeing with Alan Verveake. Normally, I will skip over or maybe skim-read his letters as they tend to be so angry that it do not need the aggravation but I caught a mention of the Electoral College and I thought, well, here we go again, the Dems want to change things that have worked well since the inception of the Republic.
To my surprise, Alan defended the intent of the Founding Fathers to give value to states to contend with the larger states at the time which is even more important today with so many more states and the heavy populations on the coasts, otherwise elections should just be given up in the Bread Basket of the country and handed to N.Y. and Ca..
Alan, thank you. Maybe more folks would understand the genius of those old men!
Jim Shuff
Freedom
Don't get used to it.
Most of us do, you just don’t listen.
