Watched the news recently? Read the paper? All across the country, bills are being passed left and right about LQBTQIA+ people’s liberties. Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, etc., are threatening their youth population by saying “yes” to deathly bills about transgender rights.
On Tuesday, March 7, the New Hampshire House of Representatives and Senate will be hearing multiple bills that include: HB 619 (10 a.m.), which would ban gender-affirming care for trans minors, ban teaching about gender identity in public schools, and change the definition of conversion therapy to permit currently-banned practices. HB 417 (10:45 a.m.) would define gender-affirming care for trans minors as child abuse under state law. HB 10 (1:15 p.m.) and SB 272 (9 a.m.) would mask infringements on student privacy. These need to be stopped.
As a 16-year-old resident of New Hampshire my whole life, it breaks my heart to think that our Granite State could turn into a place that does not support and welcome its citizens. Also being a member of the New Hampshire Youth Movement, I mean it when I say that we need your help. Please oppose these bills, by writing testimony, coming to speak at the state house, signing opposition remotely, reaching out to fellow friends and family, or even showing up to the Statehouse on March 7 for visibility against these bills.
