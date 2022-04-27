To The Daily Sun,
We create a manageable situation in our current political climate by going back to our founding ideology with a broad minded perspective of pluralism, tolerance, and inclusion: individual rights, state sovereignty, and U.S. unity and independence. Individual rights are enumerated to recognize free will as the cornerstone of our political society; free will breeds pluralism. Sovereign statehood recognizes that the best people to guard the free will of individuals is the local body politic with whom they have a relationship; state sovereignty breeds tolerance. The purpose of the federal government is to maintain the sovereignty of the states and represent the united, but pluralistic, interests of individual rights and state sovereignty internationally; with a federation we breed inclusion.
As United States Senator for New Hampshire I will secure the sovereignty of the states, so that they rightfully retain the power to deliberate, define, and defend individual rights within their jurisdictions. I will foster the harmony, ingenuity, adaptability, and survivability of our Union, as well as “diversify its’ portfolio” by sending issues back to the sovereign states for them to manage as they see appropriate. Further, I will restrain the federal government from policing the world as an empire, and have it focus primarily on trade and diplomacy, for the purpose of maintaining our independence as federalized republics.
Everywhere someone is pointing toward the seeming weakness or imperfection of humanity, which is fostering a specter of irreconcilable differences, and an evolving authoritarianism as the need to control everything and everyone becomes an insatiable desire. However, when we trust The People as individuals, as Bodies Politic, as “Bodies economic”; when we trust our own humanity, we will restore and even strengthen our domestic harmony of pluralism, prosperity, and unity upon which our great country was originally founded.
Tejasinha Sivalingam
Ashland
