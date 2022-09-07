To The Daily Sun,

Article 13 of the Articles of Confederation required that any alteration to the Articles of Confederation be confirmed by the legislature of every state (i.e. unanimous). However, the newly proposed Constitution was adopted as law when ratified by only nine states (see Article 7).

