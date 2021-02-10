To The Daily Sun,
I am pleased to announce my candidacy for Select Board in Plymouth. Over the last four years, I have served on the volunteer Advisory Budget Committee, which meets with town department managers and makes recommendations to the board on budget requests and ways to improve processes. This work is rewarding and has provided me insight into the inner workings of the town budget process; however, as a volunteer member of an advisory committee, my ability to affect change is limited. This has inspired me to take a more active role in the town. I hope to bring a fresh perspective to the board and continue to advocate for better overall processes and accountability.
Please consider voting for me on March 9 for Plymouth Select Board.
Ted Wisniewski
Plymouth
