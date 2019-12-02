To The Daily Sun,
I’m going to be as straightforward as possible on this. The way I see it, there are two sides to the Christmas issue, and that is Team Santa or Team Jesus.
Team Santa is the retailers, radio stations, advertisers, and those seeking to profit off of the Santa Claus untruth, and/or those who, like Freedom From Religion Foundation, are just offended by Jesus, even though they don’t believe in Him, and seek to remove Him from Christmas as much as possible, using whatever method they can think of. And for some reason, this atheist minority is enabled instead of ignored.
Team Jesus is those like myself who want Jesus Christ and His birth to be the only reason to celebrate Christmas, and buy only things and only play music that reflect this. For this we are hated and scoffed at, though Christmas is in the dictionary and encyclopedia as a Christian religious holiday to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Every year, all over the world, children are writing letters to Santa, who is worshipped and adored as a god. This makes Santa Claus a false Christ and a lie created by none other than the father of lies himself (John 8:44) to replace Jesus. His praises are sung by 95% of what radio stations play as “Christmas Music”. Retailers sell 95% of Christmas items that do not have anything to do with the birth of Jesus Christ.
As big-money organizations use their wealth and resources to persuade lawmakers to support changes in laws that would infringe upon Christian beliefs, we must be conscious of their actions and act in our business dealings with them accordingly. While some Christians still take the time to write these businesses and let them know they disagree with their stance, many retailers, I believe, have chosen to retaliate. One way is on Christmas by selling a majority of secular items and very little, if any, Jesus-centered items and/or advertising that features mostly Santa.
To those on Team Santa, I offer the following quote: “Every choice comes with a consequence. Once you make a choice, you must accept responsibility. You cannot escape the consequences of your choices, whether you like them or not.” Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart
Len Hanley
Barnstead
