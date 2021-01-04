To The Daily Sun,
I am tired of people bashing Rep. Dawn Johnson for her Facebook post. I do not always always read all the letters to the editor, but these caught my eye. Did these people even know the woman or were they just following the crowd?
God gave us a mind to choose what to believe or not, who gave you the right to judge her? Are you perfect? Is this a step in the "censorship" direction? U.S. citizens are losing their right to choose about a lot of things, a little bit at a time. If you do not start thinking for yourself you might lose the right to think and choose for yourself sooner you might believe.
I live in an assisted living home so I cannot shop for a lot of things — sorry for the paper. My body needs assistance, but my brain does not yet! Happy New Year!
T. Gebhard
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.