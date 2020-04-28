To The Daily Sun,
Gilford Residents:
I wish to thank all the people in the recent election, who wrote my name on the ballot for Cemetery Trustee. Though I did not get elected, I appreciated your support.
If you have any questions regarding the Gilford Cemeteries, may I suggest you call the Gilford Cemetery Trustee chairman, Peter Allen, at 603-520-5312.
Susan Leach
Gilford
