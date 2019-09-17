To The Daily Sun,
On behalf of the staff of Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, I would like to thank the hundreds of community members who attended the 10th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14. The weather may have been dreary, but the sheer joy and enthusiasm of our guests certainly brightened our day!
In addition to the traditional activities of years past, we were thrilled to cap off the afternoon with a traditional barn dance. Byron Ricker, contra dance caller, along with fellow musicians Peter Kimball, Shana Aisenberg, and Beverly Woods provided the perfect soundtrack for the celebration. Our recently restored 1883 Barn was alive with joyful footsteps of dancers from age 2 to 82! We are certain that this will not be our last barn dance.
In every season of the year, Prescott Farm strives to engage people of all ages in programs and activities that spark their curiosity about the environment and the natural world. We are only able to do that with the generous support from volunteers, donors, partner organizations and business sponsors in our community. There is no admission fee for guests of the Harvest Festival, so it is made possible by the generous time, talent and treasure of many dedicated individuals and businesses.
Sponsors: The Laconia Daily Sun; Ian Blackman, LLC; LRCS Family Resource Center; E&S Insurance Services; Path Resorts; Bank of New Hampshire; and Christopher P. Williams Architects, PLLC.
Advertisers: Allstate Insurance: Jennifer Stevens; Patrick’s Pub; and Irwin Automotive Group.
In-kind donors and supporters: 94.1 FM/Northeast Communications; The Common Man Family; Funspot; Great New Hampshire Restaurants; Jayne Hastings; Hermit Woods Winery; Laconia Car Wash; Lakes Region Community Services; Ol’ Factory Soy Candles; Moulton Farm; and Wal-Mart, Gilford.
Event volunteers: Frank Allen, John Allen, Ursula Allen, Dagon Burr, Vicky Donovan, Scott Dunn, Bob Ewell, Scott Giessler, Eden Hamel, Forest Hamel, Jim Hamel, Joia Hughes, Zack Ladd, Eric Larson, Ethan Larson, Joyce Larson, Norman Larson, Bessie Lipman, Carl Nackbaur, Aliya Perry, Hannah Pratt, Andrew Rice, Jess Rogers, Jorga Streeter, Sharon Well, and members of the Laconia Varsity Football Team.
We are grateful for the continued support of so many in our community. As the Harvest Festival and our other programs continue to expand, we look forward to welcoming even more Lakes Region residents and visitors to our property.
Jude Hamel
Executive Director
Laconia
