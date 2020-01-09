To The Daily Sun,
We New Hampshirites feel a lot of pressure to decide which Democrat should be the nominee. Whether you want Trump out or want to reward him with an early retirement and the assurance our country is in good hands, give further consideration to Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, a staunch capitalist running as Democrat.
Yang will appear at the Wolfeboro Town Hall, 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10.
Republicans, progressives, and libertarians unite under Yang’s banner: “Not Left, Not Right, Forward.” Yang could be the most popular candidate for the General Election, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at the polls, which track Democrats and left-leaning Independents. What does reveal Yang’s astonishing popularity on the right are the viewers’ comments on his YouTube interviews with conservative pundits; see www.whoisandrewyang.com.
The pressure isn’t on us to decide which Democrat can win the White House. As first-in-the-nation Primary, we simply narrow down the candidate list for the next states. Our votes say, “Keep ____ in the running.” If you find yourself thinking, “I do like Andrew Yang, among others…”, or “I like Yang, but there’s no way can he win,” that translates to wanting to vote for Yang in the Primary. It’s a smart move, because in the months from now to the DNC Convention, any possibility of breakthroughs, gaffes, or health issues could send a top-tier candidate tumbling, in which case you’ll be thankful you supported your favorite second-tier candidate, now rising to the top.
Colleen McCarthy
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.