To The Daily Sun,
What is up with the Laconia Post Office and NOT delivering our mail? We have heard SO many lame excuses and many of them are lies or just plain lame excuses. Our regular mail carrier (Heather) is fantastic, as was our last one (Irv), so it’s not them! No – it is the alternate mail carriers on the days when our own is off or sick. We get a daily report from the U.S. Postal Service of exactly what mail is to be delivered each day — including packages (anyone can get this service). Then, we wait and see what actually shows up. The day after Thanksgiving we were expecting seven pieces of mail and two packages and we got diddly-squat
We’ve been told it is too dark (are they scared?), too cold (from Florida?), too icy (it’s New England for Pete’s sake!), or that our mail box is blocked (which is a lie because I can prove that they never even came down the road). One mail carrier actually went home because she was “too tired.” One said our driveway was not clear (a total falsehood). The list goes on.
This month alone we have had five days with NO mail delivery, so I have to ask what the hell kind of service is this? I lived in Massachusetts for many years and not once did we not have mail delivered — not once in over 40 years! I guess the slogan that mail will be delivered regardless of snow and sleet and dark of night is just a joke? Well — I’m not laughing.
Wake up Laconia P.O. — it is the holidays! Get your game face on and enough excuses already! I expect my mail IN my mailbox or IN my package box — not on the ground to get wet (or stolen). Do you think you can do that? Wake up and do your job(s) because it’s disgraceful the lack of service you try to pass off as quality. You have actually returned some of my packages to the sender as “undeliverable” because your trucks can’t handle the snow or these Gilford hills. And then I have to deal with the mess that YOU caused and it creates even greater delays and additional costs to me.
And will someone please tell me why Gilford can’t get its own Post Office? If Alton Bay can have one, so can we. I think we would all fare much better. The folks over here seem much heartier than “city folk.”
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
(1) comment
We have had some issues here in Tilton lately as well. But cheer up, the cost of a stamp goes up a nickel in January to 55 cents, so service will be getting better right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.