To The Daily Sun,
My father and grandfather both held the office of Sheriff of Belknap County. Sheriff Homer Crockett (1945-1956) and Sheriff Rodney Crockett (1956-1972). I, also worked as a deputy sheriff (1977-1981). The Belknap County Sheriff’s Department means a lot to me and my wife and that is why we support Richard Robinson. We have known Richard and his family for over 35 years. Richard is always willing to listen and help anyone. He is a honest, hard working individual with strong leadership skills.
Please write-in Richard Robinson for sheriff, whether your Republican, Democrat or independent.
Steven & Melody Crockett
Sanbornton
