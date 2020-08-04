To The Daily Sun,
With COVID-19 cases spiking in so many states, its time to cancel this year's Motorcycle Week. We all know MC Week brings lots of business to the area, but this year it will also bring a huge influx of coronavirus, considering that thousands come from all over.
I used to ride motorcycles, and have nothing against them, except the overly loud ones without mufflers. So many sports events, fairs, and other activities have been cancelled, so why not the event that is the most dangerous from the standpoint of spreading COVID-19 in Belknap County, which so far has had so few cases. Cancel Motorcycle Week.
Steven Markiewicz
Meredith
