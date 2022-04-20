To The Daily Sun,
Evidently, based on Rep. Richard Littlefield’s heroic if not somewhat theatrical response to my recent letter attacking his voting record... oh, wait, I am sorry, I said nothing of his voting positions.
I am certain he’ll continue to combat the scourges of liberal socialist evils with "truth and reliable advocacy". The question is whose truth.
Speaking of "advocacy", this brings us around to the point of my previous comments, which challenged the representative's support of Mark Mowers and Don Bolduc. While Rep. Littlefield chose to ignore the question, he does continue to proudly display his Trumpsonian memorabilia. According to the representative's Twitter page, he is evidently intending to support that pillar of southern democracy, Rick DeSantis, for the country’s highest office. DeSantis, who is self-admittedly anti-women’s rights, anti-minority, anti-LGBTQ and in favor of censoring education.
I must admit Mr. Littlefield’s rebuttal was a superb piece of literary deflection, as he apparently felt little compunction to respond to the real questions, but rather retreat behind the schoolyard defense of being called names.
While I would be the first to defend one’s right to support whom every they choose, I will at the same time reserve my right to object when I believe the words and actions are counter to the greater good of the community.
Let’s be clear your political personality/label is determined by your actions and your associations. While Rep. Littlefield may be the patron-saint of the Belknap County Delegation, his support of other politicians who are provocateurs of racism, hate, censorship, divisiveness and the dissolution of a free and fair election hardly define you as a moderate.
I certainly do appreciate the representative’s invitation to look at his record... be certain I will prescribe to your request.
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
