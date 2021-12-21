To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter from the desk of Rep. Gregg Hough (R) frankly brought moisture to my eye, suggesting reparation for county residents almost had me... up until I read the admonishment of the Gunstock Area Commission, "The council knows the value of each member... the importance of working together... perhaps the GAC three will take note?’’
Here’s a freebie for the political neophytes among us, seemingly having difficulty in understanding. When two parties approach a topic from polar extremes, there is never a meaningful resolution. There’s no middle ground to even commence negotiation. The current political language compels no discussion. Of course, from the view of political longevity, one does have to realize the difference between the law and the vote. You know, just cause you're right, doesn’t mean you’ll win, as in November 2022.
If one accepts the rationale, understand this: the media, GAC and the Belknap County Delegation have created a financial language, whereby the Belknap County Constituency are caught been two extremes. The S&S "Segregationist" Brotherhood would have us throw away the keys to the kingdom, "lease it all," while the GAC three and company would have us supporting an attempt to turn the Belknap Recreation Area into the Mercedes of the New Hampshire ski industry.
Make a wager: I’d be willing to bet a small fortune of $10 that the greater portion of the county constituency are in favor of a far less robust modification to our ski area. You see, when you start speaking of hotels and restaurants, one has to at the same time acknowledge the extraction of funds from local firms, the same who have and still suffer from a recent kick in the teeth. I’m certain their retained earnings fall far short of Gunstock’s bragged about millions.
Ah, I do digress... while Mr. Hough’s letter purports to stand with the county taxpayers, he gives a little slap in the face to the GAC three’s so-called failure to work with the two commissioners recruited by the S&S Brotherhood. As well, a soft backhand for their attempt to remove a commissioner accused of harassing Gunstock employees during the execution of their responsibilities (harassment in the workplace), as well as to have applied pressure on Gunstock managers to purchase certain materials from said commissioner. Behavior which gave rise to a legal investigation and executive summary report submitted to both the GAC and BCD, hidden from the public. Understand this, the accusations come while this individual was acting in the role as a Gunstock Area Commissioner and compensated as an employee of the ski area... little wonder said commissioner refuses to sign the GAC ethics criteria.
All a lie you say, "speculation and conjecture"... OK, reasonable assertion, put the evidence on the table for all to see. Let’s first decide who really is qualified to serve as a Gunstock Area Commissioner?
To Rep. Hough, I would respectfully offer, as Woody Allen said and I paraphrase, "the lion may lay with the sheep, when the lion leaves... the sheep are oft missing."
Steven JP Dionne
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.