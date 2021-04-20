To The Daily Sun,
Recently in a party line vote, the New Hampshire House passed this years' state budget. A budget which Gov. Chris Sununu describes as "off the rails."
Every single Belknap Representative (all Republican) ultimately voted in favor of this budget.
Since the vote, I have heard from some of these particular representatives and others throughout the state, "Don't worry, the Senate will be making changes . . ." which I hear as, "we know we passed a s****y budget, but we are hoping that other people can make it slightly less s****y . . ."
Are these really the standards of accountability that we are looking for from our state reps? Is this the best that we can hope for in our representation? I think we deserve more. Much more.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
