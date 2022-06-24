To The Daily Sun,
What a circus the Gunstock Area Commission has now turned into.
I read with dismay the recent article in The Laconia Daily Sun “‘Shaken to my core’: Gunstock employees take issue with communication from commission” which quotes Gunstock employees saying “the entire organization has been suffering”, “The morale is affected” and “Everything that comes out of [the Commissioners’] mouth is argumentative, like you are on an attack.”
This was so predictable. They are going to drive away good staff and hamstring mountain operations all in their effort to “prove government doesn’t work”. And darn right it doesn’t work when your driving principle is to break it beyond repair.
The writing was on the wall from Day 1 of this "new regime" installed by anti-government Free State Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, and their followers. Remember when David Strang was appointed and immediately called a special meeting along with Jade Wood and Peter Ness to halt all capital improvement spends? Then they had to call another special meeting because they didn’t realize an HVAC order had to be submitted by a quote deadline to be installed for summer? Mismanagement from Day 1.
Last year we had a competent Commission working through a great Master Plan with input from the community; this year we have a clown show, or is it a puppet show? Gunstock is going to be driven into the ground by David Strang, Peter Ness, Jade Wood and Doug Lambert, all at the gleeful direction of Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber and the Belknap County Free State-GOP.
As the Belknap County public we should be ashamed of ourselves that we allowed this to happen.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
