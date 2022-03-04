To The Daily Sun,
Bristol will be replacing two selectboard seats this next three years. We have two excellent candidates that will offer our selectboard and the town with experiences seasoned in Bristol and New Hampshire state businesses with government background. They both have lived in Bristol for over 49 years. Both involved with education with our kids here. The first person is one that many have either seen playing his guitar at events or leading the Boy Scouts or Troop 50 or Little League umpire. His name is Carroll Brown Jr. His goal is important to carefully consider and balance the desires and needs of the citizens in this ever-changing modern world. His background in science, emergency management and responses, owning his own business and being a part of the Bristol community for 49 years. He will accomplish keeping the town’s character and its natural resources maintained to preserve the wonderful location that it is. Carroll has written many NH state grants over his 30 years for NH government needs. His background of 30 years in NH State DES departments of wastewater treatment facility inspector, water quality complaint investigations, hazardous waste site sampling, superfund site, oil spill response planning, state emergency operations center responder, co-chair of Maine/NH Oil Spill Response Area Committee. A critical skill in governing is the ability to listen and reasonably make determinations based on evidence and the citizens' desires and needs. It is most important to be able to listen to the concerns of citizens who may have strong feelings regarding town issues. His ability to build alliances, trust and working relationships with local, state and federal partners all coming to the table with varied priorities. These skills are directly transferrable to being on the selectboard. Carroll has been a current member of various boards, including Bristol’s Conservation Commission which has provided him additional valuable experiences. Carroll would love to have your vote for selectboard.
The other wonderful person who offered her experiences and drive and love of Bristol is Leslie Dion. She really does have that love and care of running our Tapply Thompson Community Center. I could write a book on her career living here in Bristol since she was born here. She has always been there for the kids of our surrounding communities. She is an icon for anyone wanting to work with kids and produce a successful business handling town matters. She too would love your vote for another three-year term on the selectboard.
Steven Favorite
Bristol
