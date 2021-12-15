To The Daily Sun,
Take a look around you, can anyone honestly say we are making progress? This is a direct result of voting against someone and not for someone. Remember the president of the communist party in China called that clown that runs this country (supposedly) to congratulate him on his win. Why? We won’t go into how corrupt and inept they are.
When George Carlin turns out to be right, you know you are in big trouble. We are degenerating folks.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
