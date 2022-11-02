To The Daily Sun

Another letter to the editor from a liberal claims Republicans keep doing the same things repeatedly. Funny because Biden and Co. keep taxing and spending just as every Democrat administration has for decades. Our national debt is above $20 trillion and growing. You'd think minority communities wouldn't be burdened after decades of promises with sub-standard schools, housing, government services, but no, nothing changed. Where did all those dollars go? Not to fight drug gangs, violent crime, or secure the border but it must have payed for something.

