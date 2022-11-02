Another letter to the editor from a liberal claims Republicans keep doing the same things repeatedly. Funny because Biden and Co. keep taxing and spending just as every Democrat administration has for decades. Our national debt is above $20 trillion and growing. You'd think minority communities wouldn't be burdened after decades of promises with sub-standard schools, housing, government services, but no, nothing changed. Where did all those dollars go? Not to fight drug gangs, violent crime, or secure the border but it must have payed for something.
Compare Donald Trump's presidency: strong economy, near full employment, rising wages across every level of society. Energy independence, lower taxes for all, international trade treaties made fair, border secured, reasonable interest rates, Russia, China, North Korea held on leashes, but look at us now after just two years of "Grow Back Better." Love Trump, hate Trump, doesn't matter, we were better off then. The world was better off then. Now the threat of WWIII, runaway inflation and possible depression only an election away and Liberals still think we should reelect those responsible.
Choice is to return to what works or continue doing what has proven not to work. Vote to replace current Democrats causing the pain with Republicans. What have we got to lose? We know now what the left offers.
