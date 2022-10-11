To The Daily Sun,

Are readers hoping prices will be rising on heating fuel, gas and electric? Are they in favor of shortages, higher rents, interest rates? Then vote for all the incumbents that have made lives more difficult, more expensive and they will enjoy more of the same coming along as soon as these career politicians are returned to their cushy jobs of rubber stamping higher taxes, more regulations and less freedom of choices.

