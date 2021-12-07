To The Daily Sun,
Has anyone noted the high rise in gas and oil prices here in the Lakes Region? Good news Mr. Joe Biden has too and he is demanding our Federal Trade Commission do an investigation of the cause. Oil and gas companies are raising prices on consumers while their costs are going down. Well the American Petroleum Institute had the audacity to suggest this was a distraction because prices are rising because of bad government decisions: killing the Keystone Pipeline, restrictions on domestic drilling and production, all of which reduced their costs. Well logically, I suppose, API might have a point, after all it's common knowledge that decreased supply creates higher prices while abundance lowers costs. Still, when the president is dependent on the support from the green environmentalists' demands to "lower our carbon footprint" the decisions he made were necessary, so we here and the Lakes Region will just have to "suck it up" and pay the cost of appeasing Mr. Biden's base.
Thing is, I suspect even Democrats, union or not, still mostly have to drive to work and heat their homes and such. So even if Mr. Biden can beg OPEC and Russia to increase production, the costs on importing that oil will do little to lower our costs. But so far OPEC and Russia are disinclined to help us out, go figure. Why help a nation they want to destroy when that nation is set on self destruction?
And no, none of this is in any way the fault of anyone else except the current administration's short sighted, politically motivated decisions and it is effecting everyone here in Laconia's region, the state and the nation. Yes it is a self destructive course, a self inflicted hardship we voters have willed upon ourselves by voting into power an anti-America first administration.
Have we learned from this lesson? I hope so.
Steve Earle
Gilford
