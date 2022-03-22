To The Daily Sun,
Amazing how editors at The Sun have been so selective about what conservative cartoons are printed while those of propagandist Mike Luckovich routinely are printed. Just this last week Mike's presentation showed "Big Oil" strangling oil production (ostensibly to raise prices?) Either Mr. Luckovich knows nothing of how economics work or believes most Americans do not. Example, Henry Ford, some 100-plus years ago, realized he could make more money if he could produce more cars at lower prices than fewer at higher prices. So today Ford Motor Company is still one of the world's most successful industries, proving more made cheaper is better than less at more cost.
Let's review, just several months ago when Donald Trump was president oil was plentiful and low cost and we were energy independent exporters, but now after President Joe Biden cut our oil industry production — not Big Oil, Russian President Vladimir Putin or anyone else — we have high costs, distribution problems, and expected shortages and are dependent on imports. None of this jives with the Luckovich attempt to blame someone else for our problems, that honor is all Biden's.
Since the change in administrations just over 13 months ago the current president has created more failures and disasters for America and the world than any other president whether in four or eight years. I can't even imagine the scale which he could achieve in his next three years. This man, this administration and its leftist ideology must be stopped before the damage to civilization here and around the world becomes irreparable.
Steve Earle
Gilford
