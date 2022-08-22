A lot has been made of the Belknap County sheriff’s race. After the current full-time employees unanimously endorsed Mike MacFadzen for the position, many started hearing accusations levied by the incumbent and his supporters that these same employees are lazy or incompetent.
Delegitimizing one’s opponents is common in politics. Because the full-time deputies, dispatchers, and administrative staff have collectively supported MacFadzen, opponents attempt to minimize the impact of such a powerful, unified statement.
But I would ask, if the employees at BCSO aren’t getting the job done, how could their current leader claim success? Conversely, if they are getting the job done, how could they be described as “retired on duty?”
While ensuring the department continues to tread water during an unprecedented staffing crisis, employees are also now dealing with demoralizing criticism from supporters of their boss. They’re said to be resisting change while simultaneously supporting MacFadzen, an outsider who will bring even more change, instead of an incumbent that’s been employed at BCSO since 2005.
Every day I see faces of employees getting the job done. Not just their job, but often the work of two positions. Those faces sink in discouragement after attacks, questioning what they’re willing to endure to remain. Faces hide frustration at staffing problems, the causes of which have been noted in previous letters to this paper, with increased workloads for those still employed the only solution offered up. And then, more spoken and printed words publicly criticizing their efforts as lazy, “unrighteous”, or incompetent. Impressively, those faces still maintain the demeanor of absolute professionals. Recognizing the importance of their work, these employees continue showing up for a community they care about.
A vote for Mike MacFadzen for sheriff in the Republican Primary, Tuesday, Sept. 13, is a vote for positive change.
