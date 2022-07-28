As a Republican candidate for Belknap County Commissioner from District 3, which is Alton, Barnstead, Gilford and Laconia’s Ward 2, I feel that it is important for me to weigh in on the Gunstock Area controversy. I fully support Gunstock Ski Area and the management team lead by Tom Day.
Gunstock has a deep tradition here in Belknap County and especially in my hometown of Gilford. It is well documented that the ski area’s income is at an all-time high. And this after a pandemic that wreaked havoc on many businesses.
What has transpired with the mass resignations of senior leadership and closing of the ski area is also well documented. It is vitally important that the senior leadership and Tom Day be brought back to re-open the area and begin to prepare it for the upcoming ski season. Failure to do so will be catastrophic to Gunstock, businesses in the area, and the hundreds of jobs that will be lost. If season ticket holders lose a ski season it will be very hard, if not impossible, to lure them back in the future. This crisis must be resolved quickly. If I am elected to be your next Belknap County Commissioner from District 3, I will support Gunstock and all the advantages that come with it.
