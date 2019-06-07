To The Daily Sun,
Last week, Secret Service agents had to rush Trump off the stage as a man was spotted approaching the lectern holding a picture of John McCain. Immediately afterward, one agent was overheard saying, "whew, that was close". Just kidding! We need a little humor. And some good news because our Constitution is alive and well.
Mike Pence's attack on reproductive rights in 2016 was declared unconstitutional a year ago by the 7th Circuit Court and finally made it to the Supreme Court. They refused to hear the case and essentially blocked all but one aspect of the law. In May, Kentucky's latest attack on reproductive rights was blocked. The court ruled that the 2018 law would create a "substantial obstacle" to a woman's right to an abortion, violating constitutionally protected privacy rights". In Ohio, another abortion law was blocked in March. In North Carolina, a 1973 abortion law was struck down. Just the other day, in N.C., with newly elected Democrat legislators and a new Democrat governor, GOP legislators failed to override the governor's veto of a newly passed abortion bill.
In Iran, I mean Mississippi, a draconian attack on reproductive rights was struck down by a federal judge. Similar patriarchal Christian Taliban laws were passed in Alabama and eight other states this year in hopes the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v Wade. The question is, will they even hear these cases or let the lower court holdings stand. Because in February, the Supreme Court struck down Louisiana's abortion law 5-4, as John Roberts joined the liberals.
On the border wall, a federal judge has sided with 12 states and blocked Trump's use of Defense Department funds to build his boondoggle. The GoFundMe attempt to build some wall was also stopped in its tracks. Local authorities served the group with a cease and desist order.
In March, a federal judge ruled that Trump's attempt to make health insurance plans available outside the Affordable Care Act that avoids the requirements of the health-care law was illegal, calling the efforts “clearly an end-run around the ACA.” Also in March, a U.S. District Court judge blocked Trump's efforts by executive order to reverse bans on drilling in the Arctic Ocean and dozens of canyons in the Atlantic. In April, a federal court dismissed the Trump administration's repeal of the Obama-era coal, gas, and oil valuation rules. The judge called the attempt "arbitrary and capricious."
In April, a federal judge blocked Mango Mussolini's plan forcing asylum seekers back to Mexico. Previously, in December, a federal judge struck down most of a Trump administration policy that turned away asylum seekers who claimed to suffer domestic violence or gang violence. The court "ruled that policies blocking the alleged victims from obtaining 'credible fear' of return to their home country — the first step in an asylum claim — violates federal immigration law." (POLITICO)
Last month, Wisconsin GOP attempts to weaken the authority of the incoming Democrat governor and legislators were also struck down. The court ruled "that all of the laws and appointments passed by legislators were unlawful because they met in what's known as an "extraordinary session," which isn't explicitly allowed under the state constitution." (NPR)
James Veverka
Tilton
