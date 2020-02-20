To The Daily Sun,
In 2018, Democrats running for state representative seats in Concord proclaimed the need for bipartisanship. They won a majority in the house and senate with their campaign promises. The truth became clear very soon after they swore their oath to our constitution; they had the majority and they intended to subject the minority to their rule.
Their first move in the House was to violate their oath to our constitution by making a “rule” mandating training. The constitution reads, “Part II, [Art.] 22. [House to Elect Speaker and Officers, Settle Rules of Proceedings, and Punish Misconduct.] The house of representatives shall choose their own speaker, appoint their own officers, and settle the rules of proceedings in their own house; and shall be judge of the returns, elections, and qualifications, of its members, as pointed out in this constitution.” As you can clearly see, rules are to govern proceedings in the house.
The rule passed by the Democrats reads, “Rule 67. All legislators, legislative officers, and legislative staff shall attend in-person education and training regarding sexual and other unlawful harassment and discrimination.” Not only is this not a rule governing a proceeding in the house, it is an unbounded mandate imposed upon duly-elected members. As it is not in compliance with the constitution, it is a nullity.
New members of the house came in promising bipartisanship, but what they actually intend to do is carry out their campaign of “social justice”. They intend to replace our common moral principles with their self-aggrandizing “virtue signalling”. They intend to replace the republic our forefathers bequeathed to us with “our democracy”.
The democracy that they seek is simply tyranny by the majority and this is undeniably seen in their actions. They have put forward legislation that would make California and New York blush. Fortunately, Governor Sununu has stood firm against the most egregious of these assaults on our liberties. Again in the second year of this term, having no intention of putting forward sensible legislation, they have brought back the same bills that were vetoed last year, and will be vetoed again this year.
This campaign by the social justice warriors is not about helping the citizens of this state, it is political posturing of the kind found in the District of Columbia. It demeans the dignity of our house and our longstanding traditions.
I will not submit to this tyrannical, unconstitutional action. I will proudly accept a badge of honor from those who will reprimand my stand against this assault on our republic.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
