To The Daily Sun,

Many parents and students attended an Inter-Lakes School Board meeting on Jan. 10. Their concerns centered around the district’s Non-Discrimination Policy Statement, which was an agenda item. They were surprised when told at the door that the Non-Discrimination Policy Statement was suddenly taken off the agenda and would not be discussed by the board. Because 30 minutes of public input is an agenda item, the public did speak, without interaction from the board.

