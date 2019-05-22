To The Daily Sun,
I am a Catholic doctor of Indian origin based in the UAE.
I have put forward a proposal to the diocese/Bishop to sell me the St. Joseph’s Church in Laconia — I wish to preserve this structure as a historic structure-Catholic sacred space (private chapel).
It will be sad if this structure is demolished. I am awaiting a reply.
Too much of historic heritage is vanishing.
Dr. Neil Rangel
in Dubai, UAE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.