It was a disappointment to all Republican voters when only one conservative candidate emerged from the state representative primary. Democrat-leaning independents, led by the "nonpartisan" Citizens for Belknap, managed to defeat my mother, Jeanne Tofts, by a margin of seven votes. This leaves Republicans stuck with Cindy Creteau-Miller, a candidate who supports late-term abortion and was given a D on gun rights by the NRA.
Because we're short a conservative state rep, several people have encouraged Jeanne to run as a write-in candidate. My mother is strong on conservative values, being both a staunch supporter of gun rights and firmly against abortion. She would do particularly well on the education committee, having homeschooled four children through high school. To illustrate the quality of the education my siblings and I received, I personally was able to enroll at University of Delaware full time at age 11, and later earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from University of Pennsylvania. Such a feat would not have been possible without my mother's dedicated effort and constant support. Should she win, I have no doubt that she would do our state and county proud.
As such, I encourage voters to write in Jeanne Tofts for state representative in the general election Nov. 8.
