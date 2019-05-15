To The Daily Sun,
Two writers in recent Sun letters have claimed that President Trump lied “10,000 times” since taking his oath of office.
Wow, that’s a lot of lies. Maybe The Sun could request the writers to produce the lie list.
I have identified examples of politicians lies below. The writers might use theses as a benchmark to distinguish a willful lie, from political opinion:
Clinton: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman”
Obama: “You can keep your current health plan”
Keith Forrester
Meredith
