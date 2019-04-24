To The Daily Sun,
I was pleased to hear that Representative Peter Spanos has thrown his hat into the ring to run for Mayor of Laconia. I’ve known Peter for many years now, specifically through his association with former District 2 Senator Jeanie Forrester.
Peter has been an instrumental voice on the Belknap County Delegation — supporting Laconia taxpayers through his advocacy of a balanced county budget that meets the needs of the County. He directed over $3 million in grant funding for Laconia, which unfortunately was eliminated by the Democratic majority in Concord. He’s shown his ability to work across party lines for the benefit of his constituents — most evident in his efforts with Mayor Engler, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, and BEA Commissioner Caswell to secure vital funds for the Colonial Theater project.
As a born and bred lifetime Laconia resident, he has and will continue to fight relentlessly for all Laconia residents. He is a thoughtful, measured voice that will provide inspired leadership.
Keith Forrester
Meredith
