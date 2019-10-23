To The Daily Sun,
We're down to less than two weeks until Laconia elects a new mayor. Time to focus. Two good people, but different in many ways.
I have had many experiences with each in the Legislature and in local activities. I consider both of them good friends, They are both experienced in public and private activities, dedicated to service, good family men, and have the best interests of Laconia in mind.
However, these candidates have shown their differing philosophies in their legislative voting records. One area in which they differ is their record on spending. Peter is a fiscal conservative and has been a valuable member of the House Finance Committee. For two terms with his party in the majority, there were excellent, conservative budgets. Most Democrats did not support these. During the current term, the Democratic Party, now in control, voted a 13 percent spending increase (vetoed by the governor). During Andrew's terms similar opposite voting occurred between the two parties. Andrew supported his party. In sum, the two candidates clearly have opposite views on public spending.
This is significant. Laconia needs a conservative leader. The tax-cap helps greatly to control excess spending; however, remember the courts required a means to override it. Peter firmly pledged to not override it. Andrew seemed to talk around the question.
I'm very confident that Peter will be an outstanding mayor and he will be the watchdog we need on the city's finances.
A last note for Ward 4 voters: During her long City Council service, Brenda Baer was often the spending conscience of the council. Laconia needs her back. Vote Peter and Brenda!
Frank Tilton
State Representative
Laconia
