As a longtime resident of the Lakes Region, having grown up in Laconia and now living in Meredith, I was so pleased to see Peter Spanos declare his intent to run for Laconia mayor.
Laconia is a lovely city — as my Mom used to say, it has good bones. It’s like an old house that needs a major renovation, but can still withstand the test of time. My memories go back to before the 1967 urban renewal and the Karagianis-led efforts which saved the now iconic mill buildings. Leaders like Peter Karagianis et al — women and men who put the betterment of the community as their priority — seem to be in short supply.
Peter Spanos is one of these rare men. Peter is a kind person and a man of his word. His caring goes beyond political rhetoric and I know he would work hard for ALL of his constituents and for the betterment of Laconia as a whole. As the County seat, Laconia is the lynchpin of Belknap and the Lakes Region.
While we’re not able to vote in this election, each and every resident of the surrounding towns has a vested interest in the success of Laconia. Having a man like Peter Spanos willing to step up and take on all of the challenges that this mayoral seat will bring is heartening. The resources are there. The people are good people. Peter is the man to lead Laconia to its full potential as a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.
I encourage my Laconia neighbors to support Peter Spanos. Take full advantage of the leadership he is offering. Work with him and become community leaders yourselves. The time is now and the answer is Peter Spanos.
Hillary Seeger
Meredith
