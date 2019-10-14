To The Daily Sun,
I support Peter Spanos for mayor. Residing in Laconia almost 46 years, I have a unique perspective of the city and city government. I worked for the city for over 21 years and 18 as the administrative assistant for two city managers, Dan McKeever and Eileen Cabanel. During that time, I worked closely with city department heads and numerous city councilors and mayors. Daily I saw their pride and hard work as they strove to make Laconia the best city possible.
In deciding who I would support for mayor, I wanted to hear both candidates at the recent mayor’s forum at the Taylor Home and hear where they stood concerning issues important to me and my family, especially what they believe is best for Laconia. Because of what I have learned, I believe Peter Spanos is the best choice for the future of our City.
Everyone knows Peter is a hard-working entrepreneur who will use his expertise as mayor. For years we have seen industries and opportunities for economic development leave our community. Economic development is a key element to the revitalization of our city and I know Peter has the know-how to make that happen.
Peter is in his third term in the N.H. Legislature and his votes have always been in the best interest of our city. He opposes a state income tax which his opponent supports. Regarding the state’s budget, Peter has served on the Finance Committee. He has firsthand knowledge of the money that is available. He obtained Governor Sununu’s support to obtain $2 million dollars for the city, which the Democrats proceeded to squash. He is a strong supporter of the city’s tax cap because he understands the principle: “The N.H. way is local control and local control is the N.H. way!”
Peter serves on the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission for the State School property, which will determine how this property will be used in the future. It is his hope to see this property developed and returned to the tax rolls which is vital to the city’s future.
Peter is 100 percent behind our local law officials working with federal law enforcement authorities in order to preserve the rule of law in Laconia and our society and keep Laconia from becoming a sanctuary city. He understands the urgency to get the drug dealers off our streets and out of our schools.
We need someone who is invested in Laconia’s success and its future. We need someone who will use common sense and everyday values to pursue what is in the best interest of our city — not someone who is a paid lobbyist in Concord working for Democratic national issues.
I hope on November 5 you will join me in VOTING FOR PETER SPANOS!
Marie Bradley
Laconia
