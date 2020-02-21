To The Daily Sun,
My name is Diane Davidson and I am writing to you in the hopes that you will be willing to support us in a fundraiser for Kristopher and Lauren Moulton.
Kris Moulton is a Laconia High School graduate of the Class of 2011. Kris was an active member of the Laconia Sachems football team and a band member.
In November of 2013, Kris met his eternal love, Lauren Simmons. They got married on Aug. 20, 2017.
On the evening of Aug. 15, 2019, Kris was in a serious motorcycle accident. While exiting off I-393 in Concord, Kris ran over a pipe in the road which caused his bike to go down. Kris hit his head and fractured his skull. Kris was rushed to Concord Hospital where he underwent two surgeries to decrease brain swelling, at which point they placed him on a ventilator. During this time, Kris suffered several small strokes.
While on the ventilator, Kris developed pneumonia. On Aug. 21, Kris was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where they were better equipped to address Kris’ needs. While at Massachusetts General Hospital, Kris underwent six more surgeries to help with the brain swelling. Once Kris was well enough to leave the ICU, he was transferred to Spaulding Rehab in Boston. After extensive physical therapy, Kris finally returned home to New Hampshire on Oct. 30. Kris was progressing well and planned on returning to work in the spring.
However, on Jan. 13, 2020 (Kris’ birthday), Kris suffered a very bad seizure which set him back. He is now undergoing speech therapy and continues with the rest of his physical therapy sessions.
Unfortunately, Kris will be unable to return to work as planned this spring. Due to the seizure, he is unable to drive for the next 3-6 months. The seizure has also taken a toll on his health.
When the accident first happened, A GoFundMe page was set up for Kris and Lauren. All the funds went to paying for their medical bills and getting their house accessible for Kris to come home. Needless to say, Lauren and Kris are in a dire financial need. Both Lauren and Kris are emotionally and physically exhausted from this past year.
Ironically, a year ago, they booked and paid for a trip. Despite what has transpired over the past year, we are happy they decided to go with their plans. Hopefully, this small break will give them the much-needed rest they deserve.
In his honor, we are providing a Star Wars-themed spaghetti and meatball dinner, accompanied by a showing of Kris’ favorite movie. Guests may come dressed in their favorite character. There will be prizes for the top two winners in two categories; Children up to 12 years of age and adults 13 and up. A bake sale will be held, as well as a silent auction.
ALL proceeds will be given to Kris and Lauren to assist them with their medical and living expenses. Any donation to support the fundraiser is welcomed and greatly appreciated.
You may reach me at deegeemom@yahoo.com.
Diane G. Davidson
Laconia
