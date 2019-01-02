To The Daily Sun,
So I see 15-year-old Swedish student Greta is all of a sudden concerned about global warming after seeing a video of the Parkland, Florida, shooting. What is the connection? This is exactly why we do not let 15-year-olds make important decisions. CNN — Most trusted name in news.
But what really caught my attention was Bernadette’s comments on all the hard work she does on Sunday mornings “watching as many news programs as physically possible”. I didn’t know watching TV was so physically demanding. No wonder she didn’t find any good news watching all those liberal Trump-bashing media channels. Maybe if she watched No. 8 once in a while (I can’t imagined she stayed tuned to that channel very long) she might hear some good things:
Middle class incomes are the highest on record.
African-American and Hispanic unemployment is at an all time low.
America is now the world’s largest oil producer. (Have you bought any gas lately?)
U.S. housing sales are at an all-time high.
First Step Act: significant justice reform.
Tax cuts for middle class (I got one).
800 Obama regulations cut — makes it easier and more profitable for business owners.
More Americans working than ever before.
Just a few examples; there are many more.
But when 92% of the news media report negatively about our President, it is no surprise Bernadette doesn’t see any good news on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS about President Trump. Those stations are committed to making him look as bad a possible and destroy him even if they have to lie.
Here’s an appropriate joke for you: President Trump is on his yacht with the Pope. The Pope’s hat flies off into the water. As the Secret Service scrambles to figure out what to do, Trump says don’t worry, I’ll get it and walks across the water to retrieve it. Next morning the liberal media headlines read:
“Trump Can’t Swim!!”
Speaking of the Pope — how come the Vatican is surrounded by a wall?
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
