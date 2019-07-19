To The Daily Sun,
Last Sunday, July 15, a demonstration in support of the nationwide Never Again Action Movement took place in front of the N.H. Statehouse. This was organized by the rabbis of Manchester and Concord in response of the imprisonment of children at the U.S. border and included interfaith speakers .
A quote from the action registration form for N.H. reads, "As Jews, we’ve been taught to never let anything like the Holocaust happen again. Now, with children and humans of all ages detained in unacceptable conditions, ICE raids targeting our communities, and people dying at the border while seeking safety in the U.S.... to remind the world that "never again" means "never again for anyone."
These camps correspond in many respects to the concentration camps at the beginning of totalitarian rule; they were used for “suspects” whose offenses could not be proved and who could not be sentenced by ordinary process of law.
Forcible imprisonment was also imposed by the U.S. on Native Americans. They were all subjected to forcible removal and imprisonment on military reservations.
Innocent Japanese were imprisoned en mass.
The U.S. still supports the imprisonment of children in Palestine. They can be arrested on "suspicion" of throwing stones at soldiers or settlers. They are held in military prisons.
Speakers at the demonstration spoke about asylum seekers at the border being stripped of civil rights and human rights. The Episcopal bishop called it a "moral failure." There is no ethical way to imprison children.
I learned that brothers and sisters in the camps are not allowed to comfort each other with a hug.
We must do more. We must get out and vote and encourage others to vote.
We must remember that silence is complicity.
Janet Simmon
Laconia
