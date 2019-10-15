To The Daily Sun,
Brenda Baer’s letter of 10/9/2019 is on point, Laconia’s form of government is a weak council, strong manager; Citing “Rule 5 (A) that the Mayor shall preside at all meetings of the Council and be recognized as the head of the City for all ceremonial purposes.”
Moreover, “The Mayor has no regular administrative or executive duties. …” The Mayor cannot speak to non-ceremonial purposes, such as lobbying in Concord or promoting the spending of tax dollars relating to private property which the city of Laconia does not own nor are listed in insurance or recorded in the Belknap County Register of Deeds.
In fact, any sitting councilor having privately contributed to Save the Colonial Theater Fund has a pecuniary conflict of interest. RSA 643:1, RSA 643:2, Brenda Baer recognized, in a previous letter to the editor, that she made a mistake in voting in support of the Colonial Theater.
Conclusion: Where exactly are the parking spaces for the eight to 10 spacious market-rate residential apartments?
The Colonial Theatre parcel was purchased and is being renovated by the BEDC. What gives pause is how and why are property taxpayers contributing money to wit it has no vote for such a purpose?
Answer: The mayor and six councilors having too much power for too long.
Thomas A. Tardif
Laconia
(0) comments
